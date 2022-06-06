Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.(Pixabay)
By WMBF staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in South Carolina.

The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was surrendered the next day at the Summerville Medical Center.

Dorchester County Department of Social Services took the child into custody, and the little boy has been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 21 at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution...
Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes
One man shot on Chester Street in Toledo that resulted in two car crashes.
Shooting in Toledo sends one man to hospital, causes multiple crashes
The average for a regular gallon of gas in Michigan surpassed $5 per gallon Saturday for the...
AAA: Michigan average gas prices hit $5 per gallon for first time
The wreck happened just before 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of US-20 and County Road 4 in...
Man, 89, killed in Williams County crash
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Trump endorses J.R. Majewski in race against longtime congresswoman Marcy Kaptur

Latest News

A Portland family who were living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer...
U-Haul truck stolen from elderly couple
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Nicholas P. Stamper of Toledo, Ohio
Toledo man accused of attempted murder in February Michigan attack
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote