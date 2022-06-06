Birthday Club
24th woman files lawsuit against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct

WARNING: This story contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised and strongly encouraged.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson after a 24th woman accused him of sexual misconduct on June 6.

The new lawsuit against Watson comes less than a week after a 23rd woman filed against the QB, which became official on May 31.

23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say

The lawsuit also comes days after Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, defended the QB on a Houston radio show on June 3.

Attorney claims ‘Deshaun Watson did nothing wrong’

Watson, acquired by the Browns in March in a trade with the Houston Texans, openly denied the allegations in his introductory press conference with the team in Berea.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

Two Texas grand juries chose not to indict the QB on the alleged misconduct.

Watson also met with NFL officials in Houston on May 16 amid the ongoing investigations into the QB’s conduct.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL amid investigation, claims of sexual assault and harassment

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during a press conference on May 24 that the league was “nearing the end” of its investigation into Watson’s conduct, originally reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Watson was in Berea for OTA’s, but was not made available to the media.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

