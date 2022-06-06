24th woman files lawsuit against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson after a 24th woman accused him of sexual misconduct on June 6.

The new lawsuit against Watson comes less than a week after a 23rd woman filed against the QB, which became official on May 31.

The lawsuit also comes days after Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, defended the QB on a Houston radio show on June 3.

Watson, acquired by the Browns in March in a trade with the Houston Texans, openly denied the allegations in his introductory press conference with the team in Berea.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

Two Texas grand juries chose not to indict the QB on the alleged misconduct.

Watson also met with NFL officials in Houston on May 16 amid the ongoing investigations into the QB’s conduct.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during a press conference on May 24 that the league was “nearing the end” of its investigation into Watson’s conduct, originally reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference is asked for a timeline on the Deshaun Watson investigation. He says the NFL is “nearing the end of the investigation,” but he offers no timeline on the disciplinary officer issuing a ruling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2022

Watson was in Berea for OTA’s, but was not made available to the media.

