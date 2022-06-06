Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Bear caught on camera roaming around Lake County yard (video)

Bear caught on camera roaming around Lake County yard
Bear caught on camera roaming around Lake County yard
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A bear was caught on camera this weekend taking a stroll through the yard of a Lake County home.

Molly West said her security camera alerted her late Sunday to movement in her yard on Wood Road in Madison.

When West checked the footage, she was shocked to see a black bear exploring her lawn.

Last week, the Lake County sheriff warned residents this might happen.

Lake County sheriff on bear sightings in Concord Township: Use caution!

Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on May 31 said the department was receiving calls about a black bear roaming around Concord Township.

That’s about 15 miles away from Madison, where Molly spotted a bear for herself. Though, there is no word on if this could be the same one.

The sheriff said sightings are actually pretty common in Ohio, with 191 reports made during 2021.

According to Leonbruno, bears are most frequently witnessed in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties as well as southern Ohio.

So, what should you do if you see a bear?

The sheriff said to call 911 if there is danger like an active attack.

But if the bear is keeping to itself, call 1-800-WILDLIFE to reach to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution...
Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes
One man shot on Chester Street in Toledo that resulted in two car crashes.
Shooting in Toledo sends one man to hospital, causes multiple crashes
The average for a regular gallon of gas in Michigan surpassed $5 per gallon Saturday for the...
AAA: Michigan average gas prices hit $5 per gallon for first time
The wreck happened just before 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of US-20 and County Road 4 in...
Man, 89, killed in Williams County crash
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Trump endorses J.R. Majewski in race against longtime congresswoman Marcy Kaptur

Latest News

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaking.
Teen Ambassador Board applications open
OWE Fest returns after a 2-year hiatus.
Toledo's Old West End Fest returns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
24th woman files lawsuit against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct
Nicholas P. Stamper of Toledo, Ohio
Toledo man accused of attempted murder in February Michigan attack
A suspect has been identified in the cased of a statue destroyed in downtown Adrian late Friday...
Police believe suspect had no motive to destroy Adrian statue, just drunk