June 6, 2022: Heather’s Monday AM Forecast

Storms this afternoon could pack damaging wind gusts and an isolated weak tornado.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TODAY: Sunshine early with showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. High 89. TONIGHT: Rain and storms winding down through the night. Low 65. TUESDAY: Rain showers possible in the morning, then turning sunny for the afternoon. Cooler. High 78.

