KeyBank’s annual volunteer day approaching

Last year, Key Bank employees took the afternoon to help out at Thrifty Shopper in Watertown....
Last year, Key Bank employees took the afternoon to help out at Thrifty Shopper in Watertown. It was part of the bank's Neighbors Make the Difference Day.(WWNY)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors Make the Difference Day is happening against for it’s 31st year.

KeyBank is hosting their annual event on June 7 from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. and bank teammates in the Northwest Ohio will volunteer with community organizations and service projects in the region.

Thousands of teammates nationwide will join and receive paid time off to volunteer at different projects in neighborhoods where they live and work.

On June 7, many of the bank’s branches will close at noon to accommodate teammates who are volunteer, though customers will still have access to ATMs and online and mobile banking services.

Neighbors Make the Difference Day launched in 1991 with a group of KeyBank employees in Alaska that volunteered for different service projects. In 1993, the company extended the concept to many of the communities it served, making it an official day to volunteer.

“All of us at KeyBank take great pride in working in, living in and serving our communities,” Jim Hoffman, KeyBank’s Northwest Ohio Market President said. “We are proud to carry on the tradition of coming together as one to dedicate our time and talent, brighten lives and help transform our community in a meaningful way.”

Some local locations where Neighbors Make the Difference Day volunteering will occur include:

  • Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank on 24 East Woodruff Ave., Toledo, OH, 43604
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo on 2250 Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH, 43606
  • Toledo Humane Society on 827 Illinois Ave., Toledo, OH, 43537
  • When Pigs Fly on 3 E. Main St., Norwalk, OH, 44857

For more information about KeyBank’s commitment to creating strong communities, visit their website.

To follow the social media conversation on the seventh, follow #NeighborsDay and #IAmKey on Twitter and Facebook.

