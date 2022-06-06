Moms demand action against gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Moms are demanding action against gun violence in this country.

Moms Demand Action is a nationwide group and the Toledo chapter says enough is enough and are asking for what it calls “common sense” gun reforms.

It’s an issue being discussed nationwide and Friday, moms were not the only ones to speak up, their daughters did too.

The classroom was typically seen as a safe place but the mind set has changed. “I often compare gun shots to textbooks. When you drop a textbook on the floor it sounds all too familiar to a gun shot,” said Nina Greenberg, Southview High School Senior.

That’s not how it should be at Southview High School or anywhere, for Greenberg. So, she joined Moms Demand Action to demand their voice be heard on gun control measures.

“Every day at school I wonder if I’m going to be the next mass shooting that shows up on the news,” said Greenberg.

The group calling for what it believes to be common sense gun measures, increased background checks, more red flag laws and moving away from the state legislature’s most recent move to allow arming of teachers.

“Everyday I wake up and I see the headlines: a new mass shooting, a new shooting of a 7 month old in Toledo. I can’t stand idly by while people are dying,” said Cordelia Vanderveer, a Toledo Technology Academy Graduate.

Vanderveer is encouraging people to get the ballot box, asking people to use their vote as their voice.

“Really start to think about who your elected officials are, what they stand for because they are making decisions that are affecting you,” said Vanderveer.

“We are not anti-gun, we support the second amendment right. We are anti-gun violence,” said Sarah Ramirez from Moms Demand Action.

Ramirez says a majority of US citizens want to see gun law changes to keep everyone safer. She just hopes people in power listen.

“We’re such so disheartened to be not listened to when we are speaking for the majority,” said Ramirez.

The group encouraged people all weekend long to wear orange to show support against the gun violence that’s become all too prevalent.

