Monroe Police investigate an unarmed robbery at local Circle K

The Monroe City Police Department investigates a robbery at the Circle K.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - The Monroe City Police Department investigates a robbery at a local Circle K.

Officers said a trooper was dispatched to the Circle K located on 1296 North Monroe St. on Monday.

According to officers, a white male wearing a black mask over his face entered the gas station and demanded money.

When the clerk did not comply, the male jumped behind the counter and stole numerous packs of Newport brand cigarettes.

Officers said the male was unarmed and fled the gas station in an unknown vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately five feet and five inches tall, medium build, and about 23 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and a black face mask.

Monroe City Police continue to investigate the robbery and ask that anyone with information contact Tpr. Martin of the Monroe Post at (734)-242-3500.

