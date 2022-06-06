Birthday Club
Ottoville Police investigate roof collapse at local hardware store

Ottoville Police investigate roof collapse at local hardware store
Ottoville Police investigate roof collapse at local hardware store(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG)- A roof collapsed at the Ottoville Hardware and Furniture Company on Monday evening.

Both the cause and extent of damage are unknown at this time.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident, check back later for updates.

