Ottoville Police investigate roof collapse at local hardware store

OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG)- A roof collapsed at the Ottoville Hardware and Furniture Company on Monday evening.

Both the cause and extent of damage are unknown at this time.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident, check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.