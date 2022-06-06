Police believe suspect had no motive to destroy Adrian statue, just drunk

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A suspect has been identified in the case of a statue destroyed in downtown Adrian late Friday night.

On Saturday morning police were alerted to the vandalized property on the 100 block of Maumee St.

Information from witnesses helped police identify and locate the suspect who confessed to damaging the art piece.

According to Deputy Chief Laurence R. VanAlstine, III, “There was no specific motive for destroying the statue, but alcohol appears to have been in factor in deciding to break it.”

The case has been submitted to the Lenawee County Prosecutor, who will make the final decision regarding charges against the individual involved.

The identity of the suspect will not be released until a warrant is issued for the subject, and the subject is arrested.

