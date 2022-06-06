Birthday Club
Teen Ambassador Board applications open

Ohio Attorney General’s office looking for high school student applicants
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaking.
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s office is accepting applications for its Teen Ambassador Board.

The board is made up of upper-level high school students from public, private, charter, online school, and home-schooled students.

Its mission is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government.

“I have had the pleasure of getting to know some great future leaders through the Teen Ambassador Board,” Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General, said. “We hope this opportunity helps to attract young people into pursuing careers focused on protecting and serving Ohioans.”

Board members will advise the office on issues relating to teens and collaborate with their peers to develop solutions. They serve a one-year term, during which they can participate in activities throughout the state.

Rising Ohio high school juniors and seniors for the 2022-23 academic year are eligible to apply.

Applications are due July 1, 2022 and they can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

