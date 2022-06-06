Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Tiffin hosts city-wide Art Week

Tiffin prepares for a celebration of arts and music as the city’s art week kicks off on June 13.
Tiffin prepares for a celebration of arts and music as the city’s art week kicks off on June 13.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin prepares for a city-wide celebration of local arts and music as its Art Week kicks off on June 13.

The week-long celebration will have daily events – all open to the public – centered around the creative arts.

The full schedule is listed below:

  • Monday, June 13, Creating Crafts from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Allen Eiry Center located on 28 Hopewell Ave. For more information call (419) 448-9774.
  • Tuesday, June 14, Teen Tuesday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Tiffin-Seneca Public located on 77 Jefferson St. For more information call (419) 447-3751.
  • Wednesday, June 15, Free art activities at the Community Art Shed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. located on 227 E. Perry St. For more information visit (419) 618-6429.
  • Thursday, June 16, Jam’s Monthly Market from 4 to 7 p.m. located on 145 Madison St.; Third Thursday Bicentennial Birthday Party and Car Cruise from 4 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Tiffin; Court Street Market – a collaboration of artists, crafters, and makers with handmade goods – from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in Downtown Tiffin; and the Night Tunes with Soul Piolet at East Green Amphitheater from 7 to 9 p.m. located on 155 E Market St.
  • Friday, June 17, Jam’s Monthly Market from noon to 7 p.m. located on 145 Madison St.
  • TMAC/Art Club Fashion takeover from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Lab located on 114 S. Washington St.
  • Saturday, June 19, Jam’s Monthly Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 145 Madison St.

In addition, The Tiffin Municipal Arts Commission has teamed up with a local woodworking artist to gift a one-of-a-kind handmade Game Board, which will include checkers and chess pieces all made from solid hardwood.

Entry tickets can be picked up at participating locations (no purchase required) before June 19:

  • 22 MKT, 22 E. Market St.
  • Jam’s Monthly Markets, 145 Madison St.
  • The Poignon Project, 227 E. Perry St.
  • Reclaim It 127, 127 S. Washington St.
  • Simply Susan’s, 70 S. Washington St.
  • Tiffin Art Guild & Gallery, 130 S. Washington St.
  • Washington Street Outfitters, 186 S. Washington St.
  • Court Street Market

One winner will be randomly picked and announced on the TMAC social media pages the week of June 20.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution...
Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes
One man shot on Chester Street in Toledo that resulted in two car crashes.
Shooting in Toledo sends one man to hospital, causes multiple crashes
The average for a regular gallon of gas in Michigan surpassed $5 per gallon Saturday for the...
AAA: Michigan average gas prices hit $5 per gallon for first time
The wreck happened just before 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of US-20 and County Road 4 in...
Man, 89, killed in Williams County crash
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Trump endorses J.R. Majewski in race against longtime congresswoman Marcy Kaptur

Latest News

The President of Mexico will not be attending President Biden's Summit of Americas because some...
Mexico Pres. not going to Americas summit
Local vets say they have seen an uptick in the last few years
Local heartworm cases on the rise in recent years
Moms demand action against gun violence
Moms demand action against gun violence
10 mass shootings across country
Mass shootings over the weekend