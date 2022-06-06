Tiffin hosts city-wide Art Week

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin prepares for a city-wide celebration of local arts and music as its Art Week kicks off on June 13.

The week-long celebration will have daily events – all open to the public – centered around the creative arts.

The full schedule is listed below:

Monday, June 13, Creating Crafts from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Allen Eiry Center located on 28 Hopewell Ave. For more information call (419) 448-9774.

Tuesday, June 14, Teen Tuesday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Tiffin-Seneca Public located on 77 Jefferson St. For more information call (419) 447-3751.

Wednesday, June 15, Free art activities at the Community Art Shed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. located on 227 E. Perry St. For more information visit (419) 618-6429.

Thursday, June 16, Jam’s Monthly Market from 4 to 7 p.m. located on 145 Madison St.; Third Thursday Bicentennial Birthday Party and Car Cruise from 4 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Tiffin; Court Street Market – a collaboration of artists, crafters, and makers with handmade goods – from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in Downtown Tiffin; and the Night Tunes with Soul Piolet at East Green Amphitheater from 7 to 9 p.m. located on 155 E Market St.

Friday, June 17, Jam’s Monthly Market from noon to 7 p.m. located on 145 Madison St.

TMAC/Art Club Fashion takeover from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Lab located on 114 S. Washington St.

Saturday, June 19, Jam’s Monthly Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 145 Madison St.

In addition, The Tiffin Municipal Arts Commission has teamed up with a local woodworking artist to gift a one-of-a-kind handmade Game Board, which will include checkers and chess pieces all made from solid hardwood.

Entry tickets can be picked up at participating locations (no purchase required) before June 19:

22 MKT, 22 E. Market St.

Jam’s Monthly Markets, 145 Madison St.

The Poignon Project, 227 E. Perry St.

Reclaim It 127, 127 S. Washington St.

Simply Susan’s, 70 S. Washington St.

Tiffin Art Guild & Gallery, 130 S. Washington St.

Washington Street Outfitters, 186 S. Washington St.

Court Street Market

One winner will be randomly picked and announced on the TMAC social media pages the week of June 20.

