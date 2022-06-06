Toledo man accused of attempted murder in February Michigan attack

COLUMBIA TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - The Columbia Township Police Department responded to an assault victim at the Super 8 hotel in the village of Brooklyn, the man responsible has been charged.

On February 22, 2022 police found the victim, 31-year-old male from Toledo at Super 8 hotel. He was treated at the scene, then transported to Henry Ford Health Jackson and ultimately to Henry Ford Health in Detroit for significant life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, it was found that Nicholas P. Stamper, 35, of Toledo was the suspect in the assault.

Investigation also shows the suspect abandoned the victim for a significant amount of time and failed to provide him medical attention.

Hotel staff found the victim and contacted 911 for medical assistance immediately.

While investigating many search warrants and numerous interviews were completed. The Michigan State Police crime lab also responded to the crime scene and helped collect and catalog evidence.

On May 23, Nicholas P. Stamper was charged with multiple felonies including, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, assault with intent to maim, mayhem and tampering with evidence.

Stamper was arrested on May 24 by the Toledo Police Department for these charges. He waived his extradition and was brought to Michigan.

He was arraigned before the 12 District Court Magistrate Michael Kelly on June 1 and is currently being held at the Jackson County jail on a $500,000 bond.

