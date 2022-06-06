Birthday Club
TPD releases Click it or Ticket 2022 results

The Click it or Ticket 2022 traffic blitz took place from May 23 through June 5.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released results from this year’s traffic enforcement blitz.

The totals from the blitz are as follows:

  • Total Traffic Stops: 321
  • Total Citations issued: 326
  • Speeding: 211
  • Seat Belt: 64
  • Child Restraints: 5
  • O.V.I.: 1

The enforcement effort was funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through a grant that was administered by the State of Ohio Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Enforcement efforts that were taken during Click it or Ticket 2022 will continue throughout the year.

