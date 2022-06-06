TPD releases Click it or Ticket 2022 results

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released results from this year’s traffic enforcement blitz.

The Click it or Ticket 2022 traffic blitz took place from May 23 through June 5.

The totals from the blitz are as follows:

Total Traffic Stops: 321

Total Citations issued: 326

Speeding: 211

Seat Belt: 64

Child Restraints: 5

O.V.I.: 1

The enforcement effort was funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through a grant that was administered by the State of Ohio Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Enforcement efforts that were taken during Click it or Ticket 2022 will continue throughout the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

