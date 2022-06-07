6/7: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

After some counties recorded over 4″ of rain in the last 24 hours, more scattered showers are firing up in a few spots this afternoon... and more still for Wednesday afternoon as well. We’ll temporarily dry out Thursday, as highs stay consistent in the mid to upper-70s, before more showers take us into the weekend. A warming trend is in the works for early next week, back to the 80s.

