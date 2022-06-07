All American Blood Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Red Cross says Ohio does its part when it comes to receiving donations.

“The state of Ohio donates more blood for the red cross than any other state in the country,” says Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northwest Ohio branch.

She’s been working for the Northwest Ohio branch for seven years, and says though the buckeye state does do well, the summer months are always harder when it comes to donor turnout.

“We’re in a really critical part of the summer where we see fluctuations with blood donations because people are traveling they’re heading out, their kids are busy with sports, so collecting during the summer is really really important to us,” she said.

For them, the summer is even tougher because there is usually more of a demand for blood.

“With summer travel comes summer trauma, so car accidents and boating accidents,” she said. “We need to make sure that those blood products are available.”

So the group is getting creative.

“People who are present will walk away with a Cedar Point ticket,” She said. “So that’s pretty good too, right!?”

The drive will take place at the venues on St. Clair Street on June 8th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hepner-Zawodny says each donation helps save up to three lives and being a donor really does have an impact.

“You are making a difference, I assure you,” She said. “When you go out and you roll up your sleeve.”

