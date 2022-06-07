Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Arizona man, 19, accused of threatening multiple mass shootings

Joshua Adam Bowen, of Casa Grande, allegedly threatened mass shootings at a high school, police...
Joshua Adam Bowen, of Casa Grande, allegedly threatened mass shootings at a high school, police station and movie theatre. Authorities said the 19-year-old Bowen also praised the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - A 19-year-old man from Southern Arizona is facing charges after allegedly making threats to commit mass shootings at a high school, police station and movie theater.

The Casa Grande Police Department said 19-year-old Joshua Adam Bowen is facing a charge of making terrorist threats. He is being held in the Pinal County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

“There is no doubt in my mind this individual was intent on hurting people and, ultimately, would have found a way to do it,” said Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory.

Police said the FBI contacted the department about threats Bowen allegedly made online, KOLD reports.

Bowen allegedly also threatened family and friends and praised the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Bowen was immediately put under surveillance and was taken into custody without incident. Though he didn’t have any weapons on him, authorities believe he had access to firearms.

Police thanked the FBI and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for help and support in the investigation.

“In this instance, these relationships functioned exactly as they should,” McCrory said. “We were able to work together to stop a serious threat to our community.”

McCrory said the investigation was the result of a tip from a citizen.

“We are not immune to the issues we see across our country, but our department will be diligent in investigating all threats and will continue to encourage citizens to report this type of behavior to law enforcement,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution...
Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes
A suspect has been identified in the cased of a statue destroyed in downtown Adrian late Friday...
Police believe suspect had no motive to destroy Adrian statue, just drunk
Nicholas P. Stamper of Toledo, Ohio
Toledo man accused of attempted murder in February Michigan attack
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn...
Trump endorses J.R. Majewski in race against longtime congresswoman Marcy Kaptur
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center

Latest News

After a two year hiatus the Flag City Honor Flight is prepping for their voyage.
Flag City Honor Flight preps for voyage
6/6/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/6/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
A roof partially collapsed at the Ottoville Hardware and Furniture Company on Monday evening.
Ottoville Furniture partial collapse
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
‘Donkey Kong defense’ arises at Bill Cosby sex abuse trial