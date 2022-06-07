Birthday Club
Bluffton’s Ride to Remember preps for 8th annual event

Ride to Remember 2021
Ride to Remember 2021(Taken by Alison King)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bluffton Lions Foundation are set to host their eighth annual Ride to Remember event.

On Saturday, July 16, cyclists will ride through the Village of Bluffton and the surrounding countryside.

Upon checking-in, riders will receive maps for three route options, the 11 mile Fun Loop, the 37 mile Ada Loops and the 63 mile Main Loop, which includes cut-offs for miles 23, 46 and 56.

The first 225 registered riders to check-in will receive a bag filled with products from local businesses and a lunch coupon. A commemorative T-shirt will also be available for purchase during registration.

Each route is scenic, flat, on paved road and features various points of interest. Some of these include, Bluffton University Nature Preserve, Schumacher Swiss Homestead and the villages of Ada, Lafayette, Gilboa, Pandora, Rockport and Rawson.

There are two mass starts, one for 7 A.M. for riders doing the 100 mile ride and another at 8 A.M. The ride opens at 6:30 A.M. and the last start time is 9 A.M. The routes will close at 4 P.M.

Proceeds from the ride will benefit the Bluffton Lions Foundation Bike and Pedestrian Pathways Project. In Bluffton, there have already been four miles of pathway funded and another six miles in works.

Online registration or more information can be found at ride.toremember.net.

