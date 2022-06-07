Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson met with ‘at least’ 66 different women, reports say

WARNING: This story contains graphic material. Reader discretion is advised and strongly encouraged.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson met with at least 66 women in 17 months for massage therapy sessions leading to accusations of sexual misconduct, according to a report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times.

The 66 women Watson met between 2019 and 2021 include the 24 women filing lawsuits against the Browns QB for sexual misconduct, according to the report.

15 of the 66 women came out in support of the QB, the report says.

Watson also received help from the Houston Texans, his former team prior to the March 18 blockbuster trade that sent him to Cleveland, which included nondisclosure agreements from the team in making appointments for massage therapy sessions, according to the report.

The New York Times report comes one day after a 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit against the QB for sexual misconduct.

24th woman files lawsuit against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct

The cases of sexual misconduct faced two grand juries in Harris County, Texas, both deciding not to indict Watson of charges.

During his first media appearance as a Cleveland Brown, Watson denied all accusations

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

“I understand the circumstances are difficult, especially for the women fans of this community,” he said during his introductory conference. “I’m not naïve to that. I know these allegations are very, very serious. Like I mentioned before, I never assaulted any woman, I never disrespected any woman. I was raised by a single-parent mom, who has two aunties as her sisters. That’s who raised me. I was raised to be genuine and respect everything and everyone around me.”

Watson also met with NFL officials in May to discuss whether he breached the NFL’s code of conduct.

The NFL has yet to decide on any punishment on the QB’s actions.

19 News reached out to Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney for comment on the report from the New York Times.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Colony project asking for more money from Toledo
Provided by the American Heartworm Society
Mosquito-borne disease that can be fatal to your pet is on the rise around our region
John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution...
Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes
Toledo Public Schools proud logo
TPS revises student code of conduct

Latest News

The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson are facing charges stemming from the death of 3-year-old Braylen...
Trial for mother, grandmother of Braylen Noble pushed back
6/7/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/7/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The Toledo organization provides meals for tens of thousands of children every year
Connecting Kids to Meals
Gas prices: Protecting consumers