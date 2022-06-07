Birthday Club
Help a hero, win free burgers

Bubba's 33
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Bubba’s 33 is partnering with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for veterans.

Bubba’s 33 created a promotional deal where customers can buy a Patriot Burger and they will donate $1 to the organization. Each burger purchase donates $1.

The Patriot Burger is a BBQ burger that includes a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise.

This offer is available up through July 4 and participants must enter at the restaurant. One random winner will be picked from a drawing at the end of the deal. Through these dates, guests are also invited to register to win a free burger, every week, for a year. See store for details.

Bubba’s 33 is located on 3534 Secor Rd. Toledo, OH, 43606, with questions call 419-351-1333 or visit www.bubbas33.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

