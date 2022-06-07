Homeownership celebration for local family

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join KeyBank, NeighborWorks Toledo Region and The Fair Housing Center in celebrating Larry and Cynthia Robinson who financed their first home with them.

The Robinson’s will be honored on Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m. on 1344 Elmwood Ave. Toledo, OH.

The community lending program launched in September of 2021 and they aim to deploy $3 million in first mortgages for borrowers in primarily low to moderate income neighborhoods throughout Toledo.

The Robinsons received their homebuyer education and financial counseling through the NeighborWorks Financial Wellness Center before applying for a home loan.

Their dream home was recently renovated with accessibility features for their disabled child.

The family reached their goal of purchasing a home due to their hard work and perseverance, and through support from local organizations.

