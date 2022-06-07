Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Local school’s Pride-themed spirit rock covered up twice

The original spirit rock painted by Dundee Middle School's Diversity club which was soon...
The original spirit rock painted by Dundee Middle School's Diversity club which was soon vandalized twice.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dundee school board member is asking the district to respond after the middle school’s pride-theme spirit rock was vandalized.

The Dundee Middle School’s diversity club painted the school’s spirit rock with rainbows last week to celebrate Pride month. Dundee Community School Board Trustee, Tara McKenzie, said it was vandalized less than 6 hours after the club painted it.

“The club had gotten permission for this and spent significant time organizing, designing and working on the effort to kick off pride month,” McKenzie said in a social media post. “By June 2nd it was covered over and the project was silenced.”

McKenzie said her heart goes out to those involved and said that she asked the district to respond to the situation.

The diversity club later painted a new Pride design on the rock. It was reportedly painted over once again.

It’s unclear at this time who is responsible for vandalizing the rock.

Pride Rock vandalized
Pride Rock vandalized(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Colony project asking for more money from Toledo
John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution...
Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes
Nicholas P. Stamper of Toledo, Ohio
Toledo man accused of attempted murder in February Michigan attack
Provided by the American Heartworm Society
Mosquito-borne disease that can be fatal to your pet is on the rise around our region

Latest News

Ride to Remember 2021
Bluffton’s Ride to Remember preps for 8th annual event
Flag City Honor Flights return
Flag City Honor Flights return
Nick Mullins was found guilty of felonious assault.
Man convicted of repeatedly stabbing his father
For the American Red Cross, the summer is even tougher because there is usually more of a...
All American Blood Drive