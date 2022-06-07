Local school’s Pride-themed spirit rock covered up twice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dundee school board member is asking the district to respond after the middle school’s pride-theme spirit rock was vandalized.

The Dundee Middle School’s diversity club painted the school’s spirit rock with rainbows last week to celebrate Pride month. Dundee Community School Board Trustee, Tara McKenzie, said it was vandalized less than 6 hours after the club painted it.

“The club had gotten permission for this and spent significant time organizing, designing and working on the effort to kick off pride month,” McKenzie said in a social media post. “By June 2nd it was covered over and the project was silenced.”

McKenzie said her heart goes out to those involved and said that she asked the district to respond to the situation.

The diversity club later painted a new Pride design on the rock. It was reportedly painted over once again.

It’s unclear at this time who is responsible for vandalizing the rock.

Pride Rock vandalized (WTVG)

