Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center is transported into a waiting ambulance after being extracted from the hospital in Encino, Calif., late Friday, June 3, 2022.((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder after they say he stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward last week.

Authorities say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani remained inside a storage room at the Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley for hours on Friday before police arrested him.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. He is being held on $3 million bail on three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. There was no evidence that he knew the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Colony project asking for more money from Toledo
Provided by the American Heartworm Society
Mosquito-borne disease that can be fatal to your pet is on the rise around our region
John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution...
Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes
Toledo Public Schools proud logo
TPS revises student code of conduct

Latest News

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson are facing charges stemming from the death of 3-year-old Braylen...
Trial for mother, grandmother of Braylen Noble pushed back
6/7/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/7/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast