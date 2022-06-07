Man convicted of repeatedly stabbing his father

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for stabbing his own father repeatedly in the face in neck.

Nick Mullins was found guilty of felonious assault Monday after withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. Mullins previously admitted to the stabbing, according to court documents.

Police said Mullins stabbed his father in the 400 block of Cincinnati in Toledo last May. Authorities stopped him shortly thereafter on Summit Street with two knives in his possession. Officers reported he had significant cuts to his hands and fingers at the time.

Mullins’ bond was continued and his sentencing was scheduled for Thursday, July 7.

