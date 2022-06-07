Birthday Club
Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting death of child’s grandmother

Malcolm Fisher pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated murder and aggravated...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s grandmother pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Malcolm Fisher pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon while under disability.

Oregon Police were called to the 3100 block of Hazelton regarding shots fired around 10:45 p.m. on December 16. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Johanna Crawford, 66, deceased in the living room with a gunshot wound.

Officers said Fisher then abducted his nine-year-old daughter from her bedroom. Fisher is the non-custodial parent of the girl and Crawford – the child’s grandmother – had custody of the child.

According to police, Fisher fled the scene to a location in Toledo. The child recovered safely without any injuries.

Officers later revealed that prior to her death, Crawford alerted police of threats made by Fisher.

Just one day prior to the incident, law enforcement responded to reports of menacing involving Fisher. Crawford told police she received text messages from her daughter that Fisher was making threats to kill her and her parents.

Fisher was referred for a presentence investigation and report and will be sentenced on June 8.

