Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

“Quite a mess” in Williams County

Fire chief says it could be as late as Saturday until power is restored
According to the Edgerton fire chief, sixteen power poles are down.
According to the Edgerton fire chief, sixteen power poles are down.(Staff)
By Natasha Leland
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGERTON, Ohio (WPTA) - Edgerton’s Fire Chief confirms a train has crashed into 16 power lines along County Road 5 just east of the city early Tuesday morning.

Officials say high winds and rain contributed to the incident. The city’s mayor, Robert Day, has spent the morning updating residents about the outage on Facebook. In a post, he said it appeared lightning struck the poles down, and the train came along and dragged the lines. He offered residents without power a place to stay at the city’s town hall.

In a second post a couple of hours later, the mayor called the situation “quite a mess” and asked people driving in the area to be cautious as standing water can be found in several places. The fire chief said it could be as late as Saturday until power is restored in the area.

Officials tell us no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution...
Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes
Colony project asking for more money from Toledo
Nicholas P. Stamper of Toledo, Ohio
Toledo man accused of attempted murder in February Michigan attack
A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Provided by the American Heartworm Society
Mosquito-borne disease that can be fatal to your pet is on the rise around our region

Latest News

Developers say the cost is going up for the Colony project and they need the city’s help...
The Colony Project seeking more money from city
13abc's James Starks and Tedd Long visit 20 North Gallery in downtown Toledo.
Finds in the 419 - 20 North Gallery
13abc's James Starks and Tedd Long visit 20 North Gallery in downtown Toledo.
Finds in the 419 - 20 North Gallery
After a two year hiatus the Flag City Honor Flight is prepping for their voyage.
Flag City Honor Flight preps for voyage