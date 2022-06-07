“Quite a mess” in Williams County

EDGERTON, Ohio (WPTA) - Edgerton’s Fire Chief confirms a train has crashed into 16 power lines along County Road 5 just east of the city early Tuesday morning.

Officials say high winds and rain contributed to the incident. The city’s mayor, Robert Day, has spent the morning updating residents about the outage on Facebook. In a post, he said it appeared lightning struck the poles down, and the train came along and dragged the lines. He offered residents without power a place to stay at the city’s town hall.

In a second post a couple of hours later, the mayor called the situation “quite a mess” and asked people driving in the area to be cautious as standing water can be found in several places. The fire chief said it could be as late as Saturday until power is restored in the area.

Officials tell us no one was hurt.

