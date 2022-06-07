Birthday Club
Suspects arrested for multiple bank robberies following high-speed chase

By Bri'on Whiteside
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Guernsey County, Ohio (WTVG) -Two individuals were arrested in connection to a string of bank robberies spanning five states including Michigan’s PNC and the First Merchants Banks on Monday.

According to police reports, a week-long investigation – involving the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe City Police Department, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation – came to a head when law enforcement was led on a 50mph high-speed pursuit.

The chase spanned multiple jurisdictions within Ohio and ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed. Both suspects, of the greater Cleveland area, were arrested and are currently being held in Guernsey County Jail. Authorities said their identities are being withheld pending formal charges and arraignments.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough along with Monroe City Public Director Chad Tolstedt reported three-armed bank robberies including the PNC Bank located on 202 N. Monroe St. on May 12, as well as the First Merchants Bank in Monroe, Mich. On May 18 and a PNC Bank located on 465 N. Telegraph Rd. on May 24.

Detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe City Police Department, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation coordinated a multijurisdictional team to investigate the incident.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that numerous other bank robberies with similar methods of operations occurred. The findings further led investigators to believe that the robbery crew struck bank locations in various states including Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan, and Indiana.

As a result of a week-long investigation, law enforcement determined the crew’s next targeted location.

