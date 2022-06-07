TFRD recruits take part in legacy run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue recruits completed a “legacy run” through Toledo Tuesday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., TRFD recruit class #296 began their legacy run through the streets of Toledo. According to TFRD, the legacy run is a team building exercise that’s designed to bring the members of the recruit class together as one functioning unit.

Recruit class #296 started the run from International Park. They ran in formation up Boyers Way, across the Martin Luther King Bridge and continued down a few streets until they ended at the Toledo Firefighters Memorial located in front of fire headquarters.

Once the run was completed, Retired Toledo Firefighter, Tim Boaden, addressed the class regarding the significance and deep meaning associated with the Toledo Firefighters Memorial.

TFRD says that ending the run at the Toledo Firefighters Memorial gave the recruits the opportunity to learn about the history of the Department.

