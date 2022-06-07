Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Tiffin announces 4th of July celebration plans

Tiffin Fireworks
Tiffin Fireworks(Provided by the City of Tiffin)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin is hosting one of their largest Fourth of July Celebrations of all time.

On the fourth, Hedges-Boyer Park will be filled with entertainment. There will be a car show, firework display, various activities, and a free concert with country musician Darryl Worley. Food vendors will be at the park all day.

The event starts at 9 A.M. and fireworks are planned to start around 10 P.M.

Hedges-Boyer Park will be closed to vehicles entering and exiting after 7:30 P.M. and attendees are encouraged to park off site and walk to the park.

“Thank you to Tiffin Parks and Recreation, Public Works, our Police, Fire and the Seneca County Sheriff’s office for all of the work behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to our biggest 4th of July Celebration ever,” said Aaron Montz, Mayor of Tiffin.

Schedule of events:

9:30 A.M.: Check-in opens for “Cruisin’ Thru the Years” car show

NOTE: The first 50 cars to check-in on July 4 will receive a free T-shirt, two lunch vouchers and a goodie bag from Destination Seneca County.

11 A.M.: Cruise through the park

2:30 P.M.: Car show award ceremony

11 A.M. to 7 P.M.: City pool open

2 P.M. to 6 P.M.: games and outdoors activities available

5 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.: Bigfoot’s Brother, Jake Heil, plays at the small stage

7:30 P.M.: Park closes to vehicle traffic

8 P.M.: Darryl Worley takes the main stage

10 P.M.: Firework show

Pre-register for the car show and more information on the event can be found at tiffinparks.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Colony project asking for more money from Toledo
Provided by the American Heartworm Society
Mosquito-borne disease that can be fatal to your pet is on the rise around our region
John Taylor lives by Western and Gibbons, one of the locations that was marked off by caution...
Witness describes chaotic scene at overnight shooting, car crashes
Toledo Public Schools proud logo
TPS revises student code of conduct

Latest News

The community lending program launched in September of 2021.
Homeownership celebration for local family
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Malcolm Fisher pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated murder and aggravated...
Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting death of child’s grandmother
Bubba's 33
Help a hero, win free burgers