Tiffin announces 4th of July celebration plans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin is hosting one of their largest Fourth of July Celebrations of all time.

On the fourth, Hedges-Boyer Park will be filled with entertainment. There will be a car show, firework display, various activities, and a free concert with country musician Darryl Worley. Food vendors will be at the park all day.

The event starts at 9 A.M. and fireworks are planned to start around 10 P.M.

Hedges-Boyer Park will be closed to vehicles entering and exiting after 7:30 P.M. and attendees are encouraged to park off site and walk to the park.

“Thank you to Tiffin Parks and Recreation, Public Works, our Police, Fire and the Seneca County Sheriff’s office for all of the work behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to our biggest 4th of July Celebration ever,” said Aaron Montz, Mayor of Tiffin.

Schedule of events:

9:30 A.M.: Check-in opens for “Cruisin’ Thru the Years” car show

NOTE: The first 50 cars to check-in on July 4 will receive a free T-shirt, two lunch vouchers and a goodie bag from Destination Seneca County.

11 A.M.: Cruise through the park

2:30 P.M.: Car show award ceremony

11 A.M. to 7 P.M.: City pool open

2 P.M. to 6 P.M.: games and outdoors activities available

5 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.: Bigfoot’s Brother, Jake Heil, plays at the small stage

7:30 P.M.: Park closes to vehicle traffic

8 P.M.: Darryl Worley takes the main stage

10 P.M.: Firework show

Pre-register for the car show and more information on the event can be found at tiffinparks.com.

