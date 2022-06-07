TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new Toledo police recruit is under investigation after neighbors say she hit tree in the Old Orchard neighborhood.

23-year-old Officer Caila Barringer just graduated from the academy in May. She is charged with operating a vehicle impaired, hit-skip and reckless operation.

13abc obtained a picture of Toledo Police Officer Caila Barringer after neighbors said she crashed a black Honda she was driving. It happened on Densmore near Kenwood around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. A neighbor said Barringer jumped the curb and drove into the woman’s yard.

“There was a tire track here. There was a rubber mark here. There was a piece of big sod that had been drug over here. Her car laid to rest in that tree right there and it was completely destroyed,” said Angela Mechling.

An Ottawa Hills police officer was first on the scene after bystanders told the officer a small black vehicle had hit a pole and took down wires at Secor and Darlington. They then reported seeing the same vehicle that had crashed on Densmore. Toledo police were called to the crash.

“She was telling everybody who was standing around listening to her, including the police that she was a police officer. She had diabetes. She was in the middle of a diabetic attack and she couldn’t control herself or her car,” said Mechling.

According to an Ottawa Hills police report, Barringer showed the officer a Toledo Police Identification card and badge.

The report goes on to say “I asked the officer where was her weapon and was told it was in the trunk of the vehicle. However, she began reaching into her purse and I observed a weapon. I asked her if I could secure her purse and weapon inside my vehicle. She quickly gave me her purse.”

Barringer graduated from TPD’s academy in May. A Toledo police spokesperson issued this statement to 13abc

“At this time, contractually I can only release that officer Caila Barringer is currently under internal investigation.”

Caila Barringer is set to face a judge Friday. 13abc requested a comment from the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association which represents TPD officers, however, the association has not yet responded to the request.

