TPS revises student code of conduct

TPS cracks down on their Student Code of Conduct.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public School District is making a revision to its school discipline code.

School leaders have made an update to the district’s policy on violence, which could crack down on students who take cell phone videos of fights.

Students can not only get in trouble for recording the fight but also face discipline for encouraging it or if they’re in the crowd.

Specifically, TPS is amending its code of conduct policy by adding a discipline called public disturbance. Those who participate, encourage, photograph, or record a violent act will face discipline.

Various videos of fights in TPS bathrooms have been floating around the internet.

Schools expect students to know right from wrong, and to behave in a certain way, so TPS is adding this to its code of conduct, so parents and students understand the consequences.

The consequences range from having your parents called, detention and even in-school suspension.

“Students are expected to seek help when they observe unsafe behavior if it can be done in a safe manner. Students must not contribute to any unsafe situation in any manner that may increase the risk of harm to themselves or others,” said Brian Murphy, Chief of Strategy and Organizational Development for TPS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

