Trial for mother, grandmother of Braylen Noble pushed back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The trial for a Toledo mother and grandmother facing charges connected to the death of 3-year-old Braylen Noble has been pushed back.

The trial for Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson was initially scheduled to begin Tuesday but was continued after the defense asked the prosecution for more material.

Cox, Braylen Noble’s mother, is facing child endangerment and obstruction of justice charges. Johnson, Braylen Noble’s grandmother, is facing obstruction of justice charges.

Braylen’s body was found in a pool at the family apartment complex after a days-long search in September 2020. The child was reported missing from his home by his grandmother. The pool where the boy was found had been searched five days earlier with no results.

An autopsy performed in the days following his death could not determine how the toddler had died, noting that there was no “anatomic or toxicologic cause of death” but adding that “submersion in water” was a contributing factor.

Investigators searched the home of his mother and grandmother as part of the initial investigation.

The judge set the new trial date for Sept. 12, with no continuances to be granted.

