Vet trips to D.C. return for Flag City Honor Flight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Flag City Honor Flight is back after being postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic. Some of the veterans on the flight had been on a waiting list for the past two years to head to D.C. with the group.

“Well, it’s a great experience,” Army Veteran, Richard Lambert said. “I have been looking forward to it.”

He told us he has not been to the nation’s capital in over 70 years and being able to go back with his comrades free of charge, it shows just how much patriotism people in the area have.

The group will be in D.C. all day visiting several different memorials and sites.

Bob Weinberg has been the president of the Flag City Honor Flight for nearly ten years. He says its a always a very busy day.

“We stop at the World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Marine memorial, Air Force memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for the changing of the guard.”

Though the agenda is long, the real purpose of the day was on everyone’s mind before the flight took off.

“The people who come to me always gave me their thanks, but a lot of guys did not get that,” said Army Veteran, Don Mears. “So I am glad they’re getting it and they finally feel that they’re welcomed home.”

“It would take months for them to get home, and when they did the nation was back to work and so were they,” Weinberg said. “So they never got that thank you. That’s what this is all about - saying that thank you.”

