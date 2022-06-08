Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

6 Special Olympics participants from Haiti are missing, officials say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson...
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean, all men between the ages of 18 and 32.(Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Six people participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are missing, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, all six missing persons are members of the Haitian delegation participating in the Special Olympics in Orlando, which began Sunday and runs through June 12.

Officials did not confirm whether the missing persons are athletes.

The sheriff’s office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean, all men between the ages of 18 and 32.

The sheriff’s office said they believe this is an isolated event and do not suspect foul play.

The sheriff’s office is working with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics, and local and federal law enforcement to find the men.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Toledo Police make arrest in death of teenager
Nick Mullins was found guilty of felonious assault.
Man convicted of repeatedly stabbing his father
Nevaeh Buchanan, 5, was murdered in 2009. Her case remains unsolved.
Case Files: The search for the person who killed 5-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan

Latest News

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
A bear and coyote were caught on camera together in Minnesota.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Could a bear and coyote be friends?
Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers the
Mayor Kapszukiewicz tests positive for COVID-19
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo