6/8: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

All eyes to the west this afternoon, as a complex of showers and storms approaches from the west. The bulk of the rainfall should arrive in the back half of the evening commute here in Toledo, with most rain clearing by midnight. Gusty winds are also possible in that line of storms. Thursday will be dry, with alternating scattered showers every other day until our next heat wave kicks in: low to mid-90s by next midweek!

