Building Better Schools: AKA Sorority connects students to HBCUs

The organization is helping students with their college applications and more.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is connecting local students to Historically Black Colleges and Universities through its #CAP program.

The Toledo Chapter, Zeta Alpha Omega has been throwing its support behind high school students for 4 years.

The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated want these young women to attend college, but their focus is HBCUs.

The organization was founded at a prestigious Historically Black College in Washington D.C.

Katina Johnson is the Graduate Advisor for the Alpha Lambda Chapter. She tells 13 ABC,

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated got its legacy on the campus of Howard University that is where the sorority was founded in January 15, 1908.

#Cap helps students with their application process, essay writing, and they even take tours on campus.

Today these women are celebrating a graduating Senior. Central Catholic Senior, Carrington Kynard.

Carrington holds a 4.7 GPA and will be attending Nolfolk State University in the Fall.

She tells 13 ABC, “Being a part of this program really helped me they walked me through the steps through my college applications they made it really easy like writing essays they also have these college fairs where we got to talk to the people at the universities and colleges”

To learn more about the #Cap program click the link.

https://zetaalphaomega.org/

