Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

City of Toledo introduces new water bill debt forgiveness program

The new program will help eligible low-income, senior or disabled Toledo residents pay off...
The new program will help eligible low-income, senior or disabled Toledo residents pay off their water bill balances.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has created a new debt forgiveness program to assist with paying off water bill balances.

The new program will help eligible low-income, senior or disabled Toledo residents pay off their water bill balances as long as they meet certain criteria.

According to the City of Toledo, those who are eligible must:

  • live in the City of Toledo
  • have past due charges of at least $200 (water, sewer or storm water) from prior to October 1, 2021
  • stay current on all new charges while enrolled in the program
  • meet the federal income guidelines listed below
(City of Toledo)

Tenants are eligible to apply with a signed landlord/tenant agreement from.

To enroll over the phone, call 419-314-3402, or you can enroll through the online portal. All applicants will be asked to answer the following five screening questions:

  1. Home owner or tenant?
  2. How many people live in your household?
  3. Are you 65 years or older?
  4. Are you permanently disabled?
  5. What is your total annual household income?

According to the City, any outstanding balances from after Oct. 1or from trash charges will be eligible for an installment payment plan, not for debt forgiveness.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Toledo Police make arrest in death of teenager
Nick Mullins was found guilty of felonious assault.
Man convicted of repeatedly stabbing his father
Nevaeh Buchanan, 5, was murdered in 2009. Her case remains unsolved.
Case Files: The search for the person who killed 5-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan

Latest News

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Police asking for information after string of vehicle vandalism
Patricia Bush says when she got home Thursday she found urine and feces on the floor.
Elmdale Courts resident waited three days for sewer pipe fix, but the smell remains
June 8th Weather Forecast
June 8th Weather Forecast
Patricia Bush says her home is hazardous after a sewer pipe burst in her living room.
LMHA resident dealing with sewer back-up that flooded her living room