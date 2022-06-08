City of Toledo introduces new water bill debt forgiveness program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has created a new debt forgiveness program to assist with paying off water bill balances.

The new program will help eligible low-income, senior or disabled Toledo residents pay off their water bill balances as long as they meet certain criteria.

According to the City of Toledo, those who are eligible must:

live in the City of Toledo

have past due charges of at least $200 (water, sewer or storm water) from prior to October 1, 2021

stay current on all new charges while enrolled in the program

meet the federal income guidelines listed below

(City of Toledo)

Tenants are eligible to apply with a signed landlord/tenant agreement from.

To enroll over the phone, call 419-314-3402, or you can enroll through the online portal. All applicants will be asked to answer the following five screening questions:

Home owner or tenant? How many people live in your household? Are you 65 years or older? Are you permanently disabled? What is your total annual household income?

According to the City, any outstanding balances from after Oct. 1or from trash charges will be eligible for an installment payment plan, not for debt forgiveness.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.