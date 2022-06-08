Elmdale Courts resident waited three days for sewer pipe fix, but the smell remains

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Patricia Bush has lived at Elmdale Courts, a Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority complex, for years, last Thursday she says a sewer pipe burst spewing feces and urine across her living room.

“It was coming out this side, then it was brown stuff coming out that side. So I tried to get a sheet to just stop it, because I wasn’t sure if it was water. Like, what is this? Is it mud?” said Bush. “Then I go lay down for a minute, then the smell is when I realized that that’s poop. That’s feces.”

She says it took some time to get ahold of LMHA, and when they finally came 3 days later they couldn’t fix the problem. A crew then came Tuesday afternoon to clean up the water, but Bush says the place still was not sanitized. According to her the flood has caused issues for her kids. “So his nose wouldn’t stop bleeding, so he’s in here coughing and gagging, so I sent them to my moms. I can kind of tolerate it, until I got to the point where I couldn’t breathe here yesterday so I had to leave,” says Bush.

Joaquin Cintron Vega, the President, and CEO of LMHA, says “all matters concerning residents are paramount to us. We take pride in our response times.” He confirms that crews were sent out Tuesday night to rectify the situation with Bush.

