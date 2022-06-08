Birthday Club
Gas prices: Protecting consumers with weights and measures inspections

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUCAS, CO., Ohio (WTVG) - With gas over five dollars a gallon right now in most areas, how can you make sure you get every drop you’re paying for?

Weights and Measures Inspectors are out at gas stations testing pumps for possible errors, including here in Lucas County.

“We come through with our certified equipment to make sure people are getting what they paid for,” said Lucas County Weights and Measures Manager Michael Klear.

Testing 159 gas stations annually, Klear said he and his team of three tests for anything and everything above ground.

“Whether it’s the hoses, the nozzles, the numbers, and the price calculations, everything’s correct,” said Klear.

If you feel like something may be off at the pump you are at, you can inform the gas attendant, call the number on the red sticker that is located on the gas pump, or head to this website.

Either way, the Lucas County Auditor’s Office will be notified for inspection.

