High food and gas prices adding extra challenges for organization that helps feed tens of thousands of local kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rising prices on everything from food to gas are hitting us all and, that includes a number of non-profit organizations.

Connecting Kids to Meals is a true lifeline in our community. The organization helps feed thousands of kids every day, and as gas and food prices continue to rise, so does the need for help.

Wendi Huntley is the president of the organization. “One in four kids in the area face hunger. Nearly 40% of the kids in Toledo live in poverty,” said Wendi Huntley, president of the organization.

The organization feeds children at more than 150 sites during the summer months.

“Some sites are every day, others are part of a two-week camp. Others are just Mondays and Wednesdays. Some are breakfast, some are breakfast and lunch while others are dinner. We suggest people go to our website for all the details. We are also adding a feature this week where you can type in your address and find a site near you,” Huntley said.

Wendi said this year there are several extra layers of economic challenges. “We get some money from the federal government, but not enough to cover all our costs. With rising food costs, that gap is growing every day. There are also increasing fuel costs. We have delivery vehicles to get the food to the kids, so all those things are factoring in.”

Wendi adds that getting supplies has also been a challenge. “We have food substitutions on a regular basis because we can’t get in some things we thought we could. We’re doing 4,000-5,000 meals a day right now and we want those meals to be the same across our footprint. We are working the best we can.”

It takes a lot of hands to make it all possible, from employees to volunteers. Teens and young adults who are part of a Harbor vocational program are working this summer.

“They are packing meals, cleaning, loading, and unloading, washing dishes. Whatever we need to do, they are doing,” said Jason Moss, Youth Job Coach at Harbor.

Jason said it’s work that’s helping develop important life skills.

“It builds a foundation for their future. Having a boss, signing in and out, and showing up on time. It holds them accountable and responsible for their day-to-day living.”

Wendi said more help is always needed for this life-changing work.

“For us it’s bittersweet. Bitter because so many kids need help, but sweet because we help tens of thousands of kids with the program and we have so many people helping us along the way.”

