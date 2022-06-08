June 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds will increase through the day today with showers and storms likely this evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Rain is expected to end by midnight. The sky will turn sunny for Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. A few showers and storms are possible late Friday and again late Sunday. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 70s through Sunday. Monday will be around 80. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to heat up into the low 90s.

