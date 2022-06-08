Man re-tried, convicted on lesser charges in fatal crash on US-24

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville man who officials say fatally struck a construction worker on US-24 in 2018 has been sentenced for the second time on reduced charges.

Michael Massucci was convicted of vehicular homicide in 2019 for striking in killing Nathan Soto, a construction worker, on US-24 near Fallen Timbers in August of 2018. He was ordered to serve 7 years in prison.

Massucci appealed the conviction and won. His charges were later reduced and he pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the third degree, on May 9, 2022.

A judge ordered Massucci to serve three years in prison on Monday. He will also have his driver’s license suspended for 5 years. Massucci will receive credit for 436 days served.

