Man re-tried, convicted on lesser charges in fatal crash on US-24

A judge ordered Massucci to serve three years in prison on Monday.
A judge ordered Massucci to serve three years in prison on Monday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville man who officials say fatally struck a construction worker on US-24 in 2018 has been sentenced for the second time on reduced charges.

Michael Massucci was convicted of vehicular homicide in 2019 for striking in killing Nathan Soto, a construction worker, on US-24 near Fallen Timbers in August of 2018. He was ordered to serve 7 years in prison.

Massucci appealed the conviction and won. His charges were later reduced and he pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the third degree, on May 9, 2022.

A judge ordered Massucci to serve three years in prison on Monday. He will also have his driver’s license suspended for 5 years. Massucci will receive credit for 436 days served.

