Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.

The crash was reported about midday Wednesday in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. during training in Imperial County.

Englehart says information was still being gathered and he could not say how many were on board or whether there were any fatalities.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Toledo Police make arrest in death of teenager
Nick Mullins was found guilty of felonious assault.
Man convicted of repeatedly stabbing his father
Nevaeh Buchanan, 5, was murdered in 2009. Her case remains unsolved.
Case Files: The search for the person who killed 5-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
Governor pardons man wrongfully convicted of murder
Wrongfully convicted Toledo activist to serve local youth after pardon
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Del Rio defends comparing George Floyd protests to Capitol riots