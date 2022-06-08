Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Mayor Kapszukiewicz tests positive for COVID-19

Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers the
Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers the(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement released Wednesday, Mayor Kapszukiewicz tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

The release said he was experiencing mild symptoms and following all required protocols, including working from home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Toledo Police make arrest in death of teenager
Nick Mullins was found guilty of felonious assault.
Man convicted of repeatedly stabbing his father
Nevaeh Buchanan, 5, was murdered in 2009. Her case remains unsolved.
Case Files: The search for the person who killed 5-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan

Latest News

Survey finds people think Toledo has failed its youth
Survey finds people think Toledo has failed its youth
13abc ODI phone bank
Get your Medicare, Medicaid, and My Ohio Care questions answered
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Police asking for information after string of vehicle vandalism
The new program will help eligible low-income, senior or disabled Toledo residents pay off...
City of Toledo introduces new water bill debt forgiveness program