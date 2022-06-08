Mayor Kapszukiewicz tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a statement released Wednesday, Mayor Kapszukiewicz tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
The release said he was experiencing mild symptoms and following all required protocols, including working from home.
