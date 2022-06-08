Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Ohio capital city limits how police use force on protesters

Protesters march past the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Several...
Protesters march past the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Several hundred people gathered at the Statehouse, with some then splitting up for another march north to the campus of Ohio State University protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital will be limited in how they can use force against protesters and will have to display officers’ names on their riot gear under changes being made to city law. Columbus City Council approved the changes Monday. It comes two years after police faced criticism for responding to demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality by using physical violence, tear gas and pepper spray against protestors without provocation. Those confrontations already prompted a $5.75 million settlement and more limits on police tactics to disperse peaceful demonstrators. Now council members are making those restrictions part of city law.

Most Read

The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Toledo Police make arrest in death of teenager
Nick Mullins was found guilty of felonious assault.
Man convicted of repeatedly stabbing his father
Nevaeh Buchanan, 5, was murdered in 2009. Her case remains unsolved.
Case Files: The search for the person who killed 5-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan

Latest News

Ohio fall ballot will include proposed noncitizen voting ban
Empty classroom
Ohio lawmakers debate training for armed school employees
Agreement reached for Ohio vote on legal weed in 2023
William Husel turns himself in
Doctor innocent after murder trial permanently loses license
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, slides before being tagged out at home by Cleveland...
Trout homers, Sandoval spins gem as Angels top Guardians 4-1