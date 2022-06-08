Birthday Club
Police asking for information after string of vehicle vandalism

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say family members took him to the hospital as he underwent surgery. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or assault. Police are still working on getting a suspect description.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars were vandalized.

Police said someone vandalized cars overnight on June 6th and in the early morning on June 7. They are asking Perrysburg residents to check home security footage if they live in the following areas:

  • Delaware Drive
  • Ottawa Lane
  • Chippewa Lane and Eckel Junction Rd.
  • 100 block of Louisiana Ave.
  • 100 block of East and West Front St.
  • Three Meadows Apartments on Three Meadows Ct.

13abc received several reports from viewers that cars had been keyed. This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

