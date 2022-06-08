Police asking for information after string of vehicle vandalism

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police are asking for the public’s help obtaining information after numerous cars were vandalized.

Police said someone vandalized cars overnight on June 6th and in the early morning on June 7. They are asking Perrysburg residents to check home security footage if they live in the following areas:

Delaware Drive

Ottawa Lane

Chippewa Lane and Eckel Junction Rd.

100 block of Louisiana Ave.

100 block of East and West Front St.

Three Meadows Apartments on Three Meadows Ct.

13abc received several reports from viewers that cars had been keyed. This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

