Springfield Schools takes its summer program on the road

The free program will provide students grades K through 5 with access to books, outreach activities, and learning stations.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Local Schools is taking its summer reading program on the road with its mobile Summer Spark program.

The free program will provide students grades K through 5 with access to books, outreach activities, and learning stations.

The district van will follow the schedule below:

  • Mondays at Crissey Elementary School located on 9220 Geiser Road.
  • Tuesdays at Dorr Elementary School located on 1205 King Road.
  • Wednesdays at Holloway Elementary School on 6611 Pilliod Road.
  • Thursdays at Holland Intermediate on 7001 Madison Street.

The program will not take place on June 20 in observance of Juneteenth or the week of July 4 through the 7.

Families can enroll online with assistance available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the district’s administration offices located on 6900 Hall Street in Holland. District Enrollment Coordinator Crystal Williams will be onsite at Summer Spark locations on June 21 through 22, as well as June 27 to assist with enrollment services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

