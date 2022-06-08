Birthday Club
‘The stork is on the way’: Nick Cannon addresses speculation he’s expecting more kids

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - Nick Cannon says he’s adding to his family.

The father of seven said “the stork is on the way” when asked about speculation he’s expecting three more babies later this year.

During an appearance on Angela Lee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon suggested he plans to break his own personal record when it comes to having kids.

He also mentioned he tried celibacy but didn’t stick with it.

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.

A third baby born last June – Cannon’s youngest child, Zen – died from brain cancer in December at 5 months old.

