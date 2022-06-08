Birthday Club
Toledo man facing decades in prison for killing his child’s grandmother

Police release body cam footage of the moments officers arrived on the scene where a suspect shot and killed his child's grandmother in Oregon, Ohio last week.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man convicted of shooting and killing his child’s grandmother will serve at least five decades in prison.

Malcolm Fisher was sentenced to a grand total of 55 years to life in prison on Wednesday. He took an Alford plea on Tuesday, pleading guilty to to aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under disability.

Oregon Police were called to the 3100 block of Hazelton regarding shots fired around 10:45 p.m. on December 16. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Johanna Crawford, 66, deceased in the living room with a gunshot wound.

Officers said Fisher then abducted his nine-year-old daughter from her bedroom. Fisher is the non-custodial parent of the girl and Crawford – the child’s grandmother – had custody of the child.

According to police, Fisher fled the scene to a location in Toledo. The child was recovered safely without any injuries.

Officers later revealed that prior to her death, Crawford alerted police of threats made by Fisher.

Just one day prior to the incident, law enforcement responded to reports of menacing involving Fisher. Crawford told police she received text messages from her daughter that Fisher was making threats to kill her and her parents.

