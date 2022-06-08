Birthday Club
Toledo Police make arrest in death of teenager

Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday, June 2, 2022.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection to the murder of a Toledo teen on Tuesday.

The Toledo Police Department arrested the minor on a murder warrant for the death of Cah’von Graves, 19.

Officers responded to a call last Thursday in the 1100 block of Sisson around 3:30 p.m.

According to Toledo Police, officers found Graves suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died nearly two hours later.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said he died from two gunshot wounds to the back and ruled his death a homicide. Graves’ death marks the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.

