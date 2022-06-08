Where can you watch fireworks in the area?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local communities are releasing their plans for their Fourth of July fireworks displays. Dates will be updated as they are announced.
- Bellevue: TBA
- Bedford: TBA
- Bowling Green: July 3
- Bryan: June 25
- Clyde: July 3
- Defiance: July 1
- Delta: TBA
- Findlay: July 3 (rain date: July 5)
- Fostoria: July 3
- Fremont: July 2
- Lakeside: July 4
- Luna Pier: TBA
- Manitou/Devils & Round Lake: TBA
- Maumee/Perrysburg: July 3
- Monroe: TBA
- Napoleon: July 4
- Norwalk: July 4
- Oak Harbor: July 3
- Oregon: TBA
- Port Clinton: July 4
- Put-in-Bay: July 4
- Shoreland: TBA
- Springfield: July 2
- Swanton: July 2
- Sylvania: July 3
- Tiffin: July 4
- Toledo: July 2
- Upper Sandusky: July 1 (rain date: July 2)
- Waterville: July 1
- Wauseon: July 1
- Whitehouse: July 1
- Woodville: July 2
