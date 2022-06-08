Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Where can you watch fireworks in the area?

Communities in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan are planning fireworks displays for the...
Communities in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan are planning fireworks displays for the Fourth of July holiday.(KY3)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local communities are releasing their plans for their Fourth of July fireworks displays. Dates will be updated as they are announced.

  • Bellevue: TBA
  • Bedford: TBA
  • Bowling Green: July 3
  • Bryan: June 25
  • Clyde: July 3
  • Defiance: July 1
  • Delta: TBA
  • Findlay: July 3 (rain date: July 5)
  • Fostoria: July 3
  • Fremont: July 2
  • Lakeside: July 4
  • Luna Pier: TBA
  • Manitou/Devils & Round Lake: TBA
  • Maumee/Perrysburg: July 3
  • Monroe: TBA
  • Napoleon: July 4
  • Norwalk: July 4
  • Oak Harbor: July 3
  • Oregon: TBA
  • Port Clinton: July 4
  • Put-in-Bay: July 4
  • Shoreland: TBA
  • Springfield: July 2
  • Swanton: July 2
  • Sylvania: July 3
  • Tiffin: July 4
  • Toledo: July 2
  • Upper Sandusky: July 1 (rain date: July 2)
  • Waterville: July 1
  • Wauseon: July 1
  • Whitehouse: July 1
  • Woodville: July 2

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer is under internal investigation.
TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash
A sculpture valued at $12,000 was destroyed on June 4, 2022 in Adrian, Michigan.
Sculpture worth $12,000 destroyed in Adrian
Police say Cah’von Graves, 19, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Sisson on Thursday,...
Toledo Police make arrest in death of teenager
Nick Mullins was found guilty of felonious assault.
Man convicted of repeatedly stabbing his father
Nevaeh Buchanan, 5, was murdered in 2009. Her case remains unsolved.
Case Files: The search for the person who killed 5-year-old Nevaeh Buchanan

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers the
Mayor Kapszukiewicz tests positive for COVID-19
Survey finds people think Toledo has failed its youth
Survey finds people think Toledo has failed its youth