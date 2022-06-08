Where can you watch fireworks in the area?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local communities are releasing their plans for their Fourth of July fireworks displays. Dates will be updated as they are announced.

Bellevue: TBA

Bedford: TBA

Bowling Green: July 3

Bryan: June 25

Clyde: July 3

Defiance: July 1

Delta: TBA

Findlay: July 3 (rain date: July 5)

Fostoria: July 3

Fremont: July 2

Lakeside: July 4

Luna Pier: TBA

Manitou/Devils & Round Lake: TBA

Maumee/Perrysburg: July 3

Monroe: TBA

Napoleon: July 4

Norwalk: July 4

Oak Harbor: July 3

Oregon: TBA

Port Clinton: July 4

Put-in-Bay: July 4

Shoreland: TBA

Springfield: July 2

Swanton: July 2

Sylvania: July 3

Tiffin: July 4

Toledo : July 2

Upper Sandusky: July 1 (rain date: July 2)

Waterville: July 1

Wauseon: July 1

Whitehouse: July 1

Woodville: July 2

